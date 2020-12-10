MTV Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Is Pregnant

Break out the stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza because Nilsa Prowant has something big to celebrate: The MTV Floribama Shore star is pregnant!

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin..." Nilsa captioned the announcement below. The father is boyfriend Gus (no, not that Gus!) and Baby Gazda is due May 2021.

Nilsa -- who made her MTV debut with her Floribama cohorts back in 2017 -- began sharing photos with her beau Gus 2.0 in November 2019. The mama-to-be has gushed "your mama raised you right, you’re one of a kind" and stated "every heart ache was worth going through to get to you." And, of course, foreshadowing their future family with the caption below.

This bundle of joy is the first child among the Floribama crew, and Nilsa's precious addition will be an adorable member of the "good food, good meat, good God, let’s eat!" dinner table. And Aimee "can’t wait to be the drunk aunt."

Offer your congrats to Nilsa, Gus and their loved ones in the comments, and relive the future MTV mom's most memorable Floribama moments (which she will surely show her offspring one day) below.