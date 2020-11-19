Here's How MTV Is Celebrating The 10-Year Anniversary Of The Catfish Documentary

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Back in 2010, Nev Schulman made a documentary with his brother Ariel and business partner Henry Joost about his innocent online friendship with a young woman and an unexpected series of discoveries as he set out to meet her. The groundbreaking film made its worldwide debut at Sundance in 2010; now, fast-forward 10 years, MTV is ready to commemorate this milestone.

The "10 Years of Catfish-athon" will be an all-day Catfish channel takeover on Tuesday, December 1 beginning at 11am ET with the aforementioned film; it will then feature the most outrageous episodes of the past eight seasons.

A brand-new episode will premiere at 9/8c -- and it will continue to air on this brand-new night -- with the show’s unprecedented entirely virtual season.

More on Catfish on Tuesdays: In this season of giving, Executive Producer and host Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford team up remotely to unwrap some of the biggest Catfish surprises to date. From deceiving roommates and reality stars to twins and international borders, more lies are tossed around, more traps are set and more hearts are on the line than ever before.

Last, but certainly not least, MTV’s "Catfish: The Podcast" will kick off on Wednesday, December 9 in partnership with Wondery. Nev will serve as host, and the audio show will feature classic episodes of past seasons, reliving the most iconic moments in the series’ history. New episodes will drop each Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Do not miss the anniversary programming on December 1 -- and the beginning of Catfish on Tuesdays!