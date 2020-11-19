Inside Look: Take A Tour of The Hotel Rented For Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season can't feature "clubbing and stuff" because of the global pandemic. So Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino rented "a whole hotel" in Sin City to get a "little crazy." So what exactly does said accommodation look like?

In a sneak peek below, Angelina gives us a tour of the roomies' temporary residence, where the group "made the best out of everything." The first stop? A balcony.

"You look over it, and you can see the scenery of Las Vegas," Angelina says.

So how's the view? What is her favorite part of the entire hotel? And which two cast members make a surprise cameo? Watch Angelina give her unique take on her surroundings, and do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tonight at 8/7c!