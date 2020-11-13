Sneak Peek: The Jersey Shore Family Is Adjusting To This Very 'Weird Time'

Everyone is adjusting to this "weird time right now" -- including the Jersey Shore family. But nothing will stop the crew from having a 2020 vacation.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season, premiering on Thursday, Ronnie and DJ Pauly D -- donning protective face coverings -- reunite in Seaside Heights Las Vegas.

"The clubs are shut down right now, so I'm out of work," Pauly confesses as the guys shoot some hoops. "Vinny's club's closed, my club's closed, strip clubs, night clubs. We're all closed. It's a weird time right now."

Not "awkward"? Pauly's Double Shot at Love lady Nikki offering the guys some water.

"COVID just came out of nowhere," Ronnie reflects. "Pauly has a beard, he's got a girlfriend -- 2020 man, I'm single and Pauly's taken!"

On the other side of the U.S., Mike and Lauren are hosting a family dinner with Vinny, Jenni and Deena. What happens when the group gets together? And who is insisting on taking everyone's temperature (even though all of the cast tested negative)? Watch the clip, and do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday at 8/7c!