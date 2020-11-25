Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Is Documenting Her Journey To Baby Number Four

Chelsea and Cole happily shared in August that another bundle of joy was on the way. And during this week's Teen Mom 2 episode, the DeBoers -- who are filming themselves because of the global pandemic -- disclosed they were "trying for a baby now."

"We really had all of these plans this year. And if we're going to be stuck [at] home, I would love to have our fourth, and probably our last, baby," Chelsea stated. "We talked with my doctor and got her recommendation...about trying to conceive right now with a pandemic going on. She said, 'Listen, you have no idea how long this is going on, and if you guys want another baby...do not put it off.'"

Chelsea shot her "journey" by showing ovulation tests, and the couple enthusiastically disclosed their belief that "they had made a baby." A few pregnancy tests soon followed, and Chelsea gave Cole some exciting news.

"Babe, it's legit!" Chelsea said as he examined the positive result and exclaimed, "We're gonna have another baby."

After reality set in, Chelsea and Cole opened up about their upcoming life with four kiddos.

"It's going to be chaotic. We knew that, fully were aware," Chelsea stated.

