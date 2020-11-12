Secrets, Spies and Lies: The Next Challenge Season Will Feature Double Agents

The Challenge is going be filled with double the deceit and plenty of agents.

The Challenge: Double Agents is premiering on December 9, and Season 36 will return to a partner format with 19 action-packed episodes. Set in the frigid Arctic Island, this espionage thriller features 30 of the globe's strongest reality titans, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of $1 million.

There will be returning veterans who we haven't seen in a few years -- including Darrell Taylor, Theresa Jones and Devin Walker -- and a slew of new players to welcome to the fold. Let the Free Double Agent games begin.

Coinciding with the new season, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off on Thursday, December 10 through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard, offering Challenge fanatics exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop, from how stunts are created to the food the cast eats and more.

Check out the entire cast below -- and stay with MTV News for updates as we get ready for the debut of The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c! And don't miss an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified launch special airing on Monday, December 7 at 8/7c!

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira - 14th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell - 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton - 8th Challenge

Chris "CT" Tamburello - 18th Challenge

Devin Walker - 5th Challenge

Darrell Taylor - 9th Challenge

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat - 2nd Challenge

Jay Starrett - 2nd Challenge

Josh Martinez - 4th Challenge

Kam Williams - 5th Challenge

Kaycee Clark - 2nd Challenge

Kyle Christie - 6th Challenge

Leroy Garrett - 12th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez - 10th Challenge

Nelson Thomas - 7th Challenge

Nicole Zanatta - 3rd Challenge

Theresa Jones - 7th Challenge

Tori Deal - 5th Challenge

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 3rd Challenge

Wes Bergmann - 14th Challenge

ROOKIES

Amber Borzotra - Big Brother

Amber Martinez - Are You The One?

Gabby Allen - Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK

Joseph Allen - America’s Got Talent

Lio Rush - Former WWE wrestler

Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother

Mechie Harris - Musician/Ex on the Beach

Nam Vo - Ultimate Beastmaster

Natalie Anderson - Survivor/Amazing Race

Olivia "Liv" Jawando - Shipwrecked

