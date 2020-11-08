2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

Getty Image

By not being centrally located in a single city, the 2020 MTV EMA were able to spread the party out all over the world. From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye brought a night-sky, laser-filled rendition of "Let's Love," while Maluma steamed up London with a neon-purple medley of "Djadja" and "Hawái."

The winners list, too, saw artists from across the globe honored and celebrated as the show aired on Sunday (November 8). Heading into the ceremony, Lady Gaga led the nominations by earning six in total, while BTS and Justin Bieber weren't far behind with five each. During the show, BTS took home four in total — Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live. Gaga walked away with Best Artist and Best US Act, while Bieber won for his star turn in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" video.

But amid those nods was also a celebration for the night's hosts, Little Mix, who ended up nabbing Best Pop, as well as Best UK & Ireland Act, all in addition to performing new single "Sweet Melody." They thanked their Mixers on Twitter with a quick note: "You all did that!!!"

Find the complete list of EMA winners below, and explore more from the show at ema.mtv.com.

Best Video

WINNER: DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

WINNER: BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

WINNER: Little Mix

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

WINNER: Doja Cat

BENEE

DaBaby

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

WINNER: Karol G

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

WINNER: Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Hayley Williams

blackbear

FKA twigs

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

WINNER: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

WINNER: YUNGBLUD

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Best Virtual Live

WINNER: BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute