2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

By not being centrally located in a single city, the 2020 MTV EMA were able to spread the party out all over the world. From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye brought a night-sky, laser-filled rendition of "Let's Love," while Maluma steamed up London with a neon-purple medley of "Djadja" and "Hawái."
The winners list, too, saw artists from across the globe honored and celebrated as the show aired on Sunday (November 8). Heading into the ceremony, Lady Gaga led the nominations by earning six in total, while BTS and Justin Bieber weren't far behind with five each. During the show, BTS took home four in total — Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live. Gaga walked away with Best Artist and Best US Act, while Bieber won for his star turn in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" video.
But amid those nods was also a celebration for the night's hosts, Little Mix, who ended up nabbing Best Pop, as well as Best UK & Ireland Act, all in addition to performing new single "Sweet Melody." They thanked their Mixers on Twitter with a quick note: "You all did that!!!"
Find the complete list of EMA winners below, and explore more from the show at ema.mtv.com.
Best Video
WINNER: DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
WINNER: BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
WINNER: Little Mix
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
WINNER: Doja Cat
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Hayley Williams
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
WINNER: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
WINNER: YUNGBLUD
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Best Virtual Live
WINNER: BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute