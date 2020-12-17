Cheyenne Floyd Expecting Second Child

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cheyenne Floyd is going to be a teen mom of two!

The Teen Mom OG star is pregnant with her second child, she happily shared on Instagram. The baby's father is Zach Davis --and Ryder is going to have a brand-new little sibling!

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Chey captioned the sweet album above. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible."

She continued: "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."

Chey also posted a short video from the same photoshoot, with the message "Coming Soon 2021."

Cheyenne made her MTV debut during Season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015 and then appeared on The Challenge: Rivals 3 (where she placed third with her fellow AYTO cohort Devin Walker). While competing on Season 28, she met competitor Cory Wharton, and Cheyenne revealed that she was expecting in October 2016. Ryder made her debut in April 2017, and several months later Cheyenne and Cory revealed he was the father. Cheyenne, Cory and Ryder joined Teen Mom OG in October 2018 -- and through the years, Cheyenne has expressed her desire to expand her family and her romance with Zach. And in a few months, Cheyenne will have two munchkins to call her own!

Offer your congrats to Cheyenne, Zach and Ryder in the comments, and stay with MTV News for more updates!