Lady Gaga Sends A Hug, Cardi B Is Stressed, And More Celeb Reactions To The 2020 Election

Getty Images

Here's a helpful reminder: The 2020 presidential election is far from decided. As of this writing, the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden looks to hinge on three battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. But zoomed out, a total of 3 million ballots have yet to be counted in seven key states, per The New York Times — and as of 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday (November 4), some states had not even begun to report their early vote tallies at all, according to the Vote Early Day initiative.

This kind of uncertainty makes for plenty of stress and anxiety, and it's extremely important to continue to take care of yourself as it continues. What might be comforting to know is that celebrities are dealing with this, too, and some are even choosing to post through it. Below, we've rounded up some of these notable reactions to show you that you're not alone.