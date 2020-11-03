Cardi B Shares Some Helpful Election Day Hacks: 'Go Vote, You Fuckers!'

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Cardi B has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to politics. Last year, the 26-year-old Bronx rapper met with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at a Detroit, Michigan, nail salon to discuss police brutality, student debt, and the economy. And after former Vice President Joe Biden cinched the Democratic nomination, she caught up with the presidential hopeful over Zoom in August for Elle, talking COVID-19 and beyond. It's understandable why: As a mom to two-year-old Kulture, many of the issues at stake in this election may affect her and her community directly.

That's why, in the days leading up to Election Day, as well as on the day itself, Cardi B continued to use her massive platform, with a whopping 77.6 million followers on Instagram alone, to keep fans informed and motivated. On Monday (November 2), she took to the social media platform to give voters a few tips on what to bring to the polls, what to expect, and even what to wear.

"If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I'm gonna wake up extremely early so I don't get caught in them lines," she said, suggesting viewers follow her example. "If you get caught up in them lines, don't get discouraged." There will likely be long lines at the polls, and the "WAP"-singer reminded viewers that, so long as you are in line before closing time, the location will stay open to ensure your vote gets counted. She also suggested to "make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained."

Cardi B even came with tips for what to wear to the polls, advising that you dress down. That's a solid suggestion, given that, in many states, you are not allowed to wear clothing that endorses candidates or campaigns. Generic "vote" merch is fine, but steer clear of Biden buttons or MAGA hats. "Your little one vote can make a change," she continued. "You can make a change, I can make a change. You don't gotta be special, you don't gotta be rich, you don't gotta be famous, you don't gotta be beautiful — you just gotta be you with your one vote. So, let's all go vote."

Cardi kept true to her words, posting a followup video the morning of Election Day (November 3). Eyelashes on, hair in a bonnet, two "I Voted!" stickers over her nose, she spoke to fans about her experience at the polls. "I voted. It was easy peasy," she said, noting that she woke up at 5 a.m. to get to the polls early. "After you voted, you feel like you did something." Riding in the backseat of a car, she concluded: "Go vote, you fuckers!"