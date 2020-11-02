Lady Gaga Is 'So Excited' To Sing For You From A Biden/Harris Rally Stage

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

'Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President,' she said ahead of the Pittsburgh event tonight

Election Day is less than 24 hours away, and Lady Gaga is hitting the campaign trail. Tonight (November 2) at 7 p.m. ET, the Chromatica queen will take the stage in Pittsburgh on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden, complete with a performance sure to rally voters.

"Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!!" she wrote on social media. "I believe in 🎶 YOU & I!!!! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!! PUSH!!!!!"

Gaga and Biden go way back to his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama, when he introduced her performance of "Til It Happens to You" at the Oscars in 2016. Gaga's appearance at tonight's drive-in Biden rally can be viewed at joebiden.com/live.

Meanwhile, 300 miles east across the state of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, Biden's VP pick, Senator Kamala Harris will invite John Legend to take the stage as well.

In the past few weeks, fellow pop stars have rallied loudly on social media to urge people to head out to the polls. Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind Biden as well, and last week, she leant her song "Only the Young" to a Biden/Harris campaign ad. Ariana Grande, too, has pledged her support for the Biden/Harris ticket as well as urging folks to cast their ballots if they haven't done so already.

Gaga recently revisited her most iconic looks in a voting PSA, hoping to connect. Check that out below, then tune in to her performance on the Bally rally stage tonight at 7 p.m. ET.