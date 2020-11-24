Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Expecting First Child

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 'Jersey Shore' couple will welcome their bundle of joy in May

It's "baby time" for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren!

The Jersey Shore sweethearts -- who began dating during college and tied the knot in November 2018 -- will be parents, they happily shared on Instagram. And that means a mini BDS will be "in the building."

"We have a Baby Situation," Mike captioned the sweet holiday-themed reveal above. Lauren shared the same snapshots, adding "Our biggest blessing is on it’s way." Moses will have a human sibling!

This little honey is going to have an adoring mom and dad -- and lots of Jersey Shore aunts and uncles! A very exciting situation. Offer your well wishes to Mike and Lauren on their bundle of joy in the comments, and keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c!