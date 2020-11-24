Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Expecting First Child

The 'Jersey Shore' couple will welcome their bundle of joy in May

It's "baby time" for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren!

The Jersey Shore sweethearts -- who began dating during college and tied the knot in November 2018 -- will be parents, they happily shared on Instagram. And that means a mini BDS will be "in the building."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH_QcXvJfYM/

"We have a Baby Situation," Mike captioned the sweet holiday-themed reveal above. Lauren shared the same snapshots, adding "Our biggest blessing is on it’s way." Moses will have a human sibling!

This little honey is going to have an adoring mom and dad -- and lots of Jersey Shore aunts and uncles! A very exciting situation. Offer your well wishes to Mike and Lauren on their bundle of joy in the comments, and keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c!