16 And Pregnant Sneak Peek: Kash's Baby Daddy Reduces Her To Tears

Kash's 16 and Pregnant baby shower marked the first time the expecting teen saw family and friends after not being able to "for a long time" due to the pandemic. And while Kash felt an outpouring of support at the event, her mood quickly changed post-festivities while organizing baby shower gifts with her on-again off-again beau Nate.

"He wasn't trying to help out with that, and it was irritating me," Kash reflects in the clip above, as the duo bickered while arranging baby clothes. "I do wish Nate could get his anger under control -- we do have a baby on the way."

What does Nate do that makes Kash cry? And does he apologize for his behavior? Watch the scene, and do not miss Kash's story on 16 and Pregnant tonight at 9/8c.