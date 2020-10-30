Ariana Grande's Positions Has A Song For Every Mood

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

You already know which one '34+35' is

By Ashley Oken

Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Positions, dropped today (October 30) and is full of the empowering and relatable bops we expect from the pop princess. An R&B-influenced follow-up to her February 2019 album Thank U, Next, Positions finds Grande confidently and happily singing of healing through new love. Second song “34+35,” for example, finds her candidly embracing her sexuality with her partner in a way she hadn’t in previous songs, while “Obvious” is a celebration of how newfound, unexpected love can be both freeing and comforting.

She first announced the new era of music via Twitter on October 14 by telling fans of an album release at the end of the month, and she teased the LP until release day by posting the tracklist, where collaborations with Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla Sign could be spotted. Grande also dropped the fierce feminist video for “Positions,” featuring outfits inspired by Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jackie Kennedy, each of them standing as a reminder that women can be smart, powerful, and sexy. Now that it’s here, it’s clear that Positions is a personal album and that Ariana’s music is suited to soundtrack every moment of life.

If you’re wondering which track you should listen to based on your current mood, we broke it all down for you. You can thank us later.