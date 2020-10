Deena shared that her heart was "filled with so much love and joy" because she is pregnant with her second child. And beginning on November 19, the Jersey Shore mama -- who is already mom to soon-to-be-big-brother CJ with husband Chris -- will be embarking on a family vacation with her lovable roomies. Party's here, times two...again!

So how did Deena tell her roomies about Baby Buckner #2?

"Are you ready?" Deena asks in the brief clip above, while Lauren s screams "Oh my God!" post-reveal.

Watch the video to see how she spilled the mini meatball-related news, and spend the holidays with the fam when Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c!