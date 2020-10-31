Deena Cortese Reveals Sex Of Baby Number Two

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Get the freak out of here you crazy ": Deena Cortese is revealing the sex of her second meatball baby! Is it a boo-y or ghoul?

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is pregnant with munchkin number two -- and Deener Deena happily shared that she and husband Chris Buckner will welcome another son.

"Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!!" Deena captioned the album from their Halloween celebration, Coco costumes and blue-filled cake included.

Pretty soon, CJ -- who is turning two in January -- won't be an only child and will have a playmate for life! Stay with MTV News for all Baby Buckner #2 updates before he/she makes his/her grand debut in May 2021, and be sure to watch Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featuring Deena, Chris and CJ beginning on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c.