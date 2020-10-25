Deena Cortese Is Pregnant With Mini Meatball Number Two

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Deena Cortese's family vacation is growing: The Jersey Shore star is pregnant with her second child!

"We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," Deena captioned the Halloween-inspired Instagram album featuring hubby Chris Bruckner, their "little pumpkin" CJ and Baby Buckner #2. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant."

To Deener and Chris! And little Chris and a new bundle of joy!

The MTV cast member, who wed Chris in October 2017, made it no secret during Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she was "so ready to go home and make a little meatball with my Christopher." 1/2 of Team Meatball announced that she was expecting a baby boy in a July 4th-themed gender reveal in 2018 -- and CJ made his grand-debut in January 2019. And now, Deena will have a pair of mini meatballs!

Offer your congrats to Deena, Chris and CJ in the comments -- and don't miss the soon-to-be mama of two when Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins on Thursday, November 19!