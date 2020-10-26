16 And Pregnant Catch-Up: Have Maddie And Her Mom Mended Their Relationship?

Maddie distanced herself from her mom Crystal when she was 16 and pregnant -- and right after the teen welcomed daughter Kaezleigh, she moved out with her newborn. Fast-forward about eight months: Have relations improved between Maddie and Crystal, and how would the former describe their status today?

"We're just trying to start over," Maddie divulged in the catch-up video above. "There's been a lot of talks between her and me. In the show, I just didn't know how to stand up for anybody, let alone myself. I was very depressed, and I let everybody walk all over me. Now I'm starting to stand up more for myself and obviously my family. I think she's starting to realize that, and she's starting to respect me and Korey's relationship a lot more."

And speaking of Maddie's baby daddy -- how are Baby K's parents getting along? And are they still together?