Karol G Packs A Punch, King Princess Goes Disco-Pop, And More Songs We Love

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Nilüfer Yanya: “Crash”
In her first song since last year’s stunning debut LP, songwriting phenom Nilüfer Yanya embodies the sheer force suggested by the tune’s title. Instead of her trademark nimble guitar lines, Yanya constructs “Crash” around a whirring boom-bap with its own gravitational pull. Let it suck you in. —Patrick Hosken
King Princess: “Only Time Makes it Human”
King Princess is coming in hot with the serotonin boost we need. The queer singer-songwriter trades the tender, indie rock-inspired sound that put her on the map for ‘80s-infused disco pop with “Only Time Make it Human.” The synthy breakup bop is KP’s first new single since the deluxe edition of Cheap Queen, her full-length debut, dropped pre-quar. Pair it with “Hit the Back,” another upbeat KP cut, to dance away those pre-election jitters. —Sam Manzella
Caroline Polachek: “The Gate (Extended Mix)”
Hopefully your crystals are all charged because Caroline Polachek is about to send you to the astral plane with a new version of “The Gate,” a re-working of the opening track from her 2019 album, Pang. If you find your heart rate starting to soar in these days leading up the election, take a deep breath and throw on this 10-minute extended mix which can serve as a mini-meditation. Polachek’s Enya-esque ethereal vocals will relax you into a calm, empyrean state of bliss, becoming the perfect salve to these stressful times. Who knew meditation music could slap? —Chris Rudolph
Karol G: “Bichota”
O-O-Ovy on the Drums! Colombian artist Karol G is coming in hot this fall with her newest single, “Bichota,” which dropped at midnight on October 23. Following the success of lighter, airier hits like “Ay, Dios Mío!” and “Tusa” (one of the best songs ever made, do not @ me), Karol returns to her edgy reggaeton roots with “Bichota,” which features a strong Latin bass and heavy, gorgeous vocals. The lyrics — as well as the stunning, warm-toned visuals by Colin Tilley — scream female empowerment, encouraging women to unapologetically own their bodies and sexuality, which is exactly Karol G’s brand. In a song that falls just under three minutes, “Bichota” really knows how to pack a punch. —Sarina Bhutani
Christian Kuria: “Toroka”
Christian Kuria has been honing his sound for years, beginning with chill covers of Khalid classics that led him to a stint opening up for Cautious Clay. His debut EP Borderline, released earlier this year, proved the smooth singer had found a voice all of his own, and new single “Toroka” is another winner. Named after the Swahili term for “run away” or “escape,” Kuria titled the track as a nod to his Kenyan heritage. Walking the lines between psychedelic and vibey as hell, he relives his anxiety to the tune of floating guitar licks and a heavenly chorus. Denial has never sounded so sweet. —Carson Mlnarik
Options: “Bound (To)”
For the past six years, Chicago musician Seth Engel has released a string of exploratory recordings under the name Options, brief and potent songs that dip into emo, fuzzy alternative, and gentle ambient. “Bound (To),” a skittering new track from his forthcoming second album this year, Window’s Open, largely falls in the third category: spacious, impressionistic, and as ponderous as rain. —Patrick Hosken
Mikey Ferrari: “Lunar Light”
Los Angeles-based musician and multi-instrumentalist Mikey Ferrari examines his regrets under the guide of constellations in atmospheric and electronic new track “Lunar Light.” What is it about the night sky that makes us feel so damn moody anyway?! With ringing guitars, ethereal synths, and a voice as clear as the evening air, he reminds us that even in self-imposed isolation, we’re all looking at the same stars dealing with the same shit. It’s no wonder his stripped-down reworking of the track is just as enchanting. —Carson Mlnarik
James Ivy: “Sick”
When we last checked in with James Ivy, he utilized bygone online-music aesthetics to rage on the patchwork of “Yearbook.” By contrast, “Sick” narrows his anger about ongoing familial issues to a particular cross section of snot-nosed rock — in this case, Good Charlotte by way of Wavves — and sounds completely at home in the passive fury. —Patrick Hosken