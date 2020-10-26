First Look: The Jersey Shore Cast 'Rented The Whole Hotel' For This Family Vacation

The Jersey Shore gang "rented the whole hotel!" for their upcoming family vacation. And in the first look at Season 4, premiering on November 19, sh*t's going to "get a little crazy" with some familiar faces. And Vinny isn't too happy about one person joining the gang.

"You told him to come?" he asks about the one and only Uncle Nino. Wonder if Uncle Nino packed his Speedo...

Meanwhile, which Double Shot at Love lady makes a quick cameo? And what does Angelina have to say about her relationship with the girls? Watch the clip above, and do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c!