Little Mix Return From 'Holiday' To Host The 2020 MTV EMA

Consider the "Holiday" over, because Little Mix are back in business as your hostesses for the 2020 MTV European Music Awards. They will also bring a special performance of "Sweet Melody" off their forthcoming album, Confetti.

The British pop group — Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Peacock — shared the news on Tuesday (October 20) with an animated superhero-style clip on their Instagram. "The world needs joy and music," a thematic jingle sings, as a rendering of Peacock grasps a magical microphone, which lets off a pink blast into an electrified EMA logo. "Who's gonna bring the fun? Little Mix!"

The foursome joins an already stacked show with performances from fellow Brit Sam Smith and the Colombian singer Maluma, who will make his EMA debut. They are competing with Lady Gaga, who leads with the most nominations, in Best Pop, and they are also up for Best Group and Best Virtual Live. "IT’S HAPPENING! 🎉 We are SO excited to announce that we’re going to be hosting the @mtvema’s on November 8th," the group wrote from their official Instagram account. "This is gonna be so much fun!"

The announcement follows the release of Little Mix's blissful single, "Holiday," for which they released a lyric video and an official video. It also comes just ahead of their 10-year anniversary and, in August, they told MTV News what they've learned over the decade. "I actually still can't believe that, as a girl band and as a pop girl band, we've lasted 10 years," Thirlwall said. "That's literally unheard of. I think it's all right to blow your trumpet now and again. I think we should be really proud of ourselves for that. We've managed to reach a decade and we've always — up until a few years ago — we were always kind of the underdog. No one expected us to win The X Factor. No one expected us to be around for a long time. I just think it's incredible, really."

The 2020 MTV EMA airs globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Find more info at mtvema.com.