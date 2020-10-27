Sneak Peek: Camryn's Baby Daddy Just Got Some Very 'Bad News' On 16 And Pregnant

Camryn is 35 weeks 16 and pregnant -- and her boyfriend Cam just got some "bad news" right before their new addition arrives.

"As of right now, I did lose my job today due to the coronavirus," the soon-to-be dad discloses in the sneak peek, above, of tonight's installment. "I don't know how we're going to have the money to pay for the diapers and formula. I do hope that the baby shower still happens. I hope everything goes well, I really do."

How does Camryn react to this difficult financial setback? And is she currently employed during her third trimester? Watch the clip, and do not miss Camryn's 16 and Pregnant story tonight at 9/8c.