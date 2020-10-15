The 2020 MTV EMA Performers Are Here: Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Maluma, And More

Love Goes global at the 2020 EMAs, with a seriously stacked lineup of international superstars set to perform.

That's right — the "How Do You Sleep?" singer Sam Smith is sure to bring a soulful serenade to the show, following the release of their highly anticipated (and newly renamed) album Love Goes on October 30. And they're not alone. Maluma, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Yungblud will also take the stage.

It's a great year for all of them. Smith is also nominated for Best Collaboration for their gold metal-worthy duet with Lemi Lovato, while Yungblud and Doja Cat are both vying for the coveted "Best New" and "Best Push" artist awards. Maluma, who brought the tropics to a New York drive-in for his VMA performance in August, will make his EMA debut, while Swedish pop wunderkind Zara Larsson will return after lighting up the stage in 2016 with her medley of singles "Lush Life" and "Ain't My Fault."

In terms of nominations, Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica reign after sweeping the VMAs as the most-nominated artist at the 2020 MTV EMA, racking up seven nods in total. This year's show adds three new categories for 2020: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live. The two-hour ceremony will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Fan voting is now open at mtvema.com and will last until November 2 at 11:59 p.m. CET.

The 2020 MTV EMA airs globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Find more info at mtvema.com.