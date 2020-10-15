Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Returning For Season 4

Jersey Shore is about to make "Jerztory" with a new kind of family vacation.
Since the world looks different these days, the lovable crew will take over a hotel resort for their next getaway, beginning on November 19 with back-to-back episodes (right on the heels of that explosive Season 3 finale). Housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are entering the official “Shore” bubble, and everyone will live their best lives the only way they know how. The shore the merrier!
Leading up to the highly anticipated Season 4 premiere, MTV will air Family Vacation specials on Thursday, November 5 and Thursday, November 12 at 8/7c. So tune in for plenty of Jersey Shore antics, and get ready for the official season premiere of Family Vacation on
Jerzday Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c!