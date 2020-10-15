Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Returning For Season 4

Jersey Shore is about to make "Jerztory" with a new kind of family vacation.

Since the world looks different these days, the lovable crew will take over a hotel resort for their next getaway, beginning on November 19 with back-to-back episodes (right on the heels of that explosive Season 3 finale). Housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are entering the official “Shore” bubble, and everyone will live their best lives the only way they know how. The shore the merrier!