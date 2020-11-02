Leah Messer's Instagram

Here Are The Teen Mom Kiddos (And Their Mamas) In Their Halloween Finest

Halloween is obviously a favorite holiday with the Teen Mom crowd. And even though this year has brought some unprecedented changes for us all, the 2020 All Hallows' Eve celebrations still featured creative costumes and some good scares. Ghostly greetings, everyone!

Who opted for a family theme, and which cast members decided to go for a standalone look? Check out a roundup of all their sweet and spooky ensembles, and be sure to keep watching the Teen Mom 2 clans every Tuesday at 8/7c!