Meet The Fresh-Faced Cast Of Netflix's Grim Teen Drama Grand Army

Odessa A’zion

How did you begin acting?

I don’t know exactly when I started acting but, when me and my siblings were younger, we would make up stories and perform them for our family. Then, when I was in middle school, I went on these camping trips, and it was mandatory that you had to do skits. I had a lot of fun with it. In school, I went to a performing arts high school, and you had the option to do a Drama Academy. I tried it for about a month, and I enjoyed it, but I was like, why would I be in Drama Academy and not get out there and audition? I started auditioning when I was 15 and that was that.

What was your first-ever audition like?

My first audition was for American Housewife. My manager and my agent had told me, and I was under the impression, that you’re supposed to wear black, skinny jeans and a white shirt to every audition. So, that’s what I did. I walked into the room, and I felt so uncomfortable and so not like myself. My legs started trembling right away and I forgot all my fucking lines, and then I left the room. It was so embarrassing.

What have you been streaming lately?

I have two shows right now, I May Destroy You, and you might laugh, but Adventure Time. It has some really amazing storylines.