Blackpink To Light Up The Sky (And Our Screens) In New Netflix Documentary

Courtesy of YG / Netflix

Last Friday (October 2), the K-pop group Blackpink released their highly anticipated, debut Korean-language LP, The Album. Its eight tracks boasted a deft mixing of genres — EDM, hip-hop, pop rock — featuring high-profile collaborations with stateside superstars Cardi B ("Bet You Wanna") and Selena Gomez ("Ice Cream"). The project marked a major career milestone for the four girls — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — catapulting them into the mainstream.

But the road to success wasn't always an easy one, and that hard-won journey is captured in a new documentary, hitting Netflix later this month. On Monday (October 5), the streaming giant surprise-dropped the trailer for the Caroline Suh-directed Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, which follows the quartet from their time as trainees in Seoul (they debuted in 2016) through the moment they became the first South Korean girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019.

"Who would have imagined thousands of people singing in Korean?" Jennie asked in the trailer, remembering Blackpink's Coachella debut. "We grew into something that we didn't even know was possible," Rosé said. The documentary will tell Blackpink's story through never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage as well as one-on-one interviews with the girls and the producers who helped shape their powerful sound. It will be in your area on October 14.