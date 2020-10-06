Teen Mom OG Vote: Catelynn And Tyler Get Candid About The 2020 Election

Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler are making their voices heard in the upcoming election.

"I remember [the first time] when I turned 18 and they asked me 'do you want to register to vote?' And I was like 'yeah I do,'" Cate discloses in the clip below. "And I never went and did anything with it."

Tyler's take on casting a ballot? "We gotta do something. We gotta change it. This is the craziest thing I've ever seen."

What is Tyler's message for his daughters about his vote? And what emotion would he feel if he didn't exercise his right to vote? Watch the exchange above to hear more from the two and do not miss Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday at 8/7c.

Over 2 million people have already cast their ballots early -- and time is running out to #VoteForYourLife. Be sure to check your registration and make a plan to vote early. Go to voteforyourlife.com for more information.