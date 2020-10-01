Nicki Minaj Reportedly Welcomes Her First Child

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

If the reports are true, Nicki Minaj just became a mommy! And even though details are scarce right now, TMZ reports that the rap queen and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed a baby into the world, though no further information — including the baby's sex — has come through just yet.

People and Us Weekly have also confirmed the news. Both report that Minaj gave birth yesterday, September 30, in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop icon first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in July with a series of colorful shots of her cradling her baby bump, culminating in a regal, stunning final portrait shot by David LaChapelle. She married Petty in October 2019, sharing the news in an Instagram post showcasing some his and hers wedding merch.

Despite a total shutdown of the live-music industry, Minaj spent 2020 earning her first two No. 1 songs on the Billboard, first with Doja Cat on the disco-pop track "Say So" in May and again in June, teaming up Tekashi 6ix9ine on the colorful "Trollz." She also collaborated with Meghan Trainor, A$AP Ferg, and more.

It's also been quite a year for new babies in the pop-music world. Just last week, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced they'd welcomed their first child, a daughter, following similar announcements from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn; and Usher and music executive Jenn Goicoechea.

Congrats to Minaj and Petty, as well as all the new parents in 2020. Babies, man! Cute!