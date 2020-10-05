Miley Cyrus Is Bringing A Stripped-Down Unplugged Set To Her Backyard

Provided

Throughout 2020, with the live-music industry effectively shut down, artists have taken to livestreaming, recording remotely, and when possible, pumping out show-stopping performances right from home. In Miley Cyrus's case, just over a month after hitting the 2020 VMAs with a glamorous, self-referential rendition of new single "Midnight Sky," she's heading to the backyard for something very special.

Both glam and au naturale, in a glitzy dress and under a canopy of trees, Cyrus is set to rock the proverbial house for MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, a new special set to hit MTV on Friday, October 16 at 7/6c. It'll be an "unplugged" and "stripped back" show, finding her delivering "Midnight Sky" as well as her biggest hits and some select covers.

Taking the stage from just outside of her own home in Los Angeles, Cyrus will channel the connective spirit of the MTV Unplugged series as she also tackles some big covers, including Britney Spears's "Gimme More" and songs from Pearl Jam, The Cardigans, and more. Miley previously performed a beloved MTV Unplugged set in 2014, centered around her Bangerz era, that also featured a noteworthy medley done side-by-side with Madonna.

The latest show is in keeping with the MTV Unplugged at Home series launched this past spring alongside the #AloneTogether campaign, in an effort to keep people connected even during a time of necessarily isolation.

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions hits MTV on Friday, October 16 at 7/6c.