Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The new tune comes days after reports of her engagement to Max Ehrich ending

Demi Lovato Is Sifting Through Heartbreak On New Song 'Still Have Me'

Last week, the surprising news came out that Demi Lovato and her fiancé of two months Max Ehrich had ended their engagement. The two had gotten together in March, around the time quarantine began, and after Ehrich proposed in July in Malibu, the two shared adorable beach photos expressing their excitement.

But whatever the reason for their split, Lovato hasn't directly weighed in — until now. Sort of. On a new single titled "Still Have Me," Lovato sings her own praises, acknowledging that things may be "a mess" she may be "still broken," but, as the chorus reminds, "I don't have much but at least I still have me."

Over an electric yet subdued piano rhythm, Lovato sings her heart out on "Still Have Me," and whether it's a direct response to her current situation or a retooled version of something she's had in the works since at least 2019, it's hard not to see it as a statement of determination, especially when she sings:

Everything around me shattered

All the highs are now just low

But it doesn't even matter

Cause I'd rather be alone

The empowering anthem comes after "Anyone" — and its rousing premiere at the 2020 Grammys earlier this year — as well as singles "I Love Me," "I'm Ready" (alongside Sam Smith), and the Marshmello collab "OK Not to Be OK," a tapestry of new music pointing to Lovato's new path along the path of perseverance and self-actualization.

Ahead of the song's release on social media, Lovato wrote, "Music is always there for me."

Listen to "Still Have Me" above.