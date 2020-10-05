16 And Pregnant Sneak Peek: Mom-To-Be Madisen And Her Dad Have A Heart-To-Heart

'Just do it your way,' the single father instructs his daughter

Madisen is 34 weeks into her 16 and pregnant journey -- and in the sneak peek below, the Arkansas native seeks some advice from her father before she becomes a parent herself.

"Just do it your way -- as much as I did for you, if not better," Nick, who raised his daughter on his own, says in the clip above from the season premiere. "I don't think that I've done enough."

"You've done a pretty damn good job," Madisen tells her dad, to which he replies, "You turned out pretty good."

Nick reassures his girl that she could talk to him about "anything," but he can't help but reflect back to when Madisen didn't want to communicate with him about her pregnancy.

How did Nick react when he first learned he would be a grandfather? And what did he suggest at the time? Watch the father/daughter exchange, and do not miss the inaugural 16 and Pregnant episode -- featuring Madisen and Nick -- tomorrow at 9/8c (right after a brand-new Teen Mom 2).