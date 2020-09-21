Emmys 2020 Winners: See The Full List

It's long been established that Zendaya is Meechee, but someone tell Gabriel Gundacker that Zendaya also just made history at the Emmys.
The Euphoria star took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday night (September 20) — making the 24-year-old the youngest recipient to ever receive that honor. "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," she said in an acceptance speech at home, surrounded by her family, "but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there."
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were truly a night like no other; Jimmy Kimmel hosted the gig from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but winners gave their speeches virtually. Among those top winners were HBO's family-as-politics saga Succession — which nabbed four awards, including Outstanding Drama Series — and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, which took home every comedy award for a grand total of seven wins. And Damon Lindelof's Watchmen reimagining, which led the pack with 11 noms, took home Best Limited Series.
Find the full list of 2020 Emmys winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: Succession
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy Series
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Bad Education
American Son
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It