Emmys 2020 Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images/ABC

Zendaya makes history, 'Succession' and 'Schitt's Creek' clean up, and more

It's long been established that Zendaya is Meechee, but someone tell Gabriel Gundacker that Zendaya also just made history at the Emmys.

The Euphoria star took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday night (September 20) — making the 24-year-old the youngest recipient to ever receive that honor. "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," she said in an acceptance speech at home, surrounded by her family, "but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there."

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were truly a night like no other; Jimmy Kimmel hosted the gig from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but winners gave their speeches virtually. Among those top winners were HBO's family-as-politics saga Succession — which nabbed four awards, including Outstanding Drama Series — and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, which took home every comedy award for a grand total of seven wins. And Damon Lindelof's Watchmen reimagining, which led the pack with 11 noms, took home Best Limited Series.

Find the full list of 2020 Emmys winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Bad Education

American Son

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It