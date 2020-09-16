Megan Thee Stallion's Adorable New Pup X Makes His Instagram Debut

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

It was a summer of highs and lows for the Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who in a matter of months overcame some harsh personal traumas and released"WAP," her slick, sexually liberated collaboration with Cardi B. Now, she's bringing some new love into her life (and, perhaps, forgetting about some previous relationships) by adopting an adorable new pup. Meet X!

On Wednesday (September 16), Megan took to Instagram to share the news she adopted her fourth dog. "Meet ten (X)," she wrote, along with a trio of black heart emojis. "He’s only 2 months now so 4oe and dos better enjoy him while he’s this tiny."

The post included two close-up, tongue-out shots of the gray, blue-eyed dog, followed by a video of X playing with his new siblings, 4oe and Dos. Megan's other French bulldog, 5ive, isn't in the video, an abscence fans were quick to poke fun at in the comments. "jus know 5ive evil staring & growling at this post," one commenter wrote.

Even before this newest addition, Megan Thee Stallion's fur babies were celebrities in their own right. Last year, 4oe performed alongside the "Hot Girl Summer" singer, the duo wearing matching head-to-claw plaid outfits, on The Tonight Show. 4oe even has his own Instagram account with over 400,000 followers (though how he operates a touch screen with those meaty paws is beyond me), where X has already made his first cameo. Let's get this baby pupfluencer some brand deals!