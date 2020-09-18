First Look: 16 And Pregnant Is Returning To MTV

A brand-new group of young women are about to show MTV viewers what it means to be pregnant at age 16.

The re-imagined docu-series -- which launched in 2009 and helped reduce teen pregnancy to record lows -- will premiere on October 6. These clans are "growing up with every bump."

"I never thought that I'd be a mom," one cast member declares.

The new iteration will follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother. Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore the lives of those impacted by the experience, with honesty and empathy.

Watch 16 and Pregnant, the series that spawned the Teen Mom franchise, when it debuts on Tuesday, October 6!