16 And Recovering Update: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

Alba, Joey, Sam, Abbie, Faith, Johnny and Emily showed their experiences of what it's like to be 16 and recovering. And now, the Northshore Recovery High School alums -- who were featured in MTV's four-part documentary series -- are providing an update on where they are today.

Who admits that their life has been "really weird" since graduation? And which teen claims principal and founder Michelle Lipinski keeps them "in check"? Watch the catch-up playlist above to hear from the Massachusetts-based students.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are not alone and help is available. For treatment options and other resources, visit 16andrecovering.com. If you need to talk to someone, call 1-800-273-8255 for a free, confidential conversation anytime.