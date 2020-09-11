Michael Love Michael's XO Is A Service To Their Queer Ancestors

Ross Days

It can be tempting, as a writer, to compartmentalize, to define by a set of fixed words or parameters. Pinpoint the detail about your subject that most interests you — an unexpected gesture, a prime soundbite pulled from an interview — and flesh it out into a full story. But in the case of the New York-based artist Michael Love Michael, who last month self-released their debut album XO, it’s simply not possible, in part because they do so much.

As the former culture editor at Paper magazine, the 32-year-old “Cancer-Leo cusp,” who grew up between Chicago and Gary, Indiana, crafted celebrated profiles of such disparate musicians as Paramore’s Hayley Williams and cyborg sensation Poppy, while also serving up weekly playlists packed with the best bops from Megan Thee Stallion, Yves Tumor, and beyond. One day, it seemed they were stomping a runway in New York in a leather tank top and a cherry pout for the queer designer Willie Norris; the next, they were escaping to a farm to study permaculture at an undisclosed location “out West.”

XO, by design, rejects easy categorization. The collection, which was produced in under a year in collaboration with Michael’s longtime creative partner Rich Dasilva, fluctuates dramatically between glittering power-pop — as on the synth-heavy “6 Jaguars,” which dissolves at the bridge into a biting rap (“They call me bitch if they don’t like me… Does that tell you who I’m voting for, honey?”) — and lush, emotional ballads. Michael’s voice boasts a similarly wide range, whether as a groaning whisper in a spoken-sung segment closing “The Hatred,” or as a looping, crystalline falsetto as they perform as their own backup singer on “Blueberry.”

Their first comprehensive artistic statement, Michael tells MTV News, was intended to dispel any notion of essentialization, particularly as a Black, nonbinary artist making their mark in the industry (in June, they left Paper, citing its treatment of its Black staffers). “I think Black, queer people can sometimes just be lumped together in sort of this really offensive, monolithic way, and it's just a way of me saying that I have multitudes,” they say. “I am a very tender, spiritual, sensitive person. And I'm also fierce.”

Ross Days

MTV News: Did you record XO while you were on the farm, or was that all done before?

Michael: I basically worked on it from April until late July, so there was part of it that was finished here, but most of it was done during quarantine in New York, four or five tracks. I started recording my vocals on my iPhone and my computer, and I'm really happy with how it all turned out, because, at least in my opinion, none of it sounds like it was done at home. It has a uniformity, and it sounds kind of expansive in a lot of ways.

MTV News: I really connected with the song “Blueberry,” and there was this sound on it that reminded me almost of a dulcimer, though I couldn’t quite make it out. Given that much of it was produced at home, was there a lot of live instrumentation on this?

Michael: So there's acoustic guitar, there's whistling, there are actual finger snaps, and then the rest is electronic. So then there's kind of the 808 bass drone and there's that sound, which is like a fake electronic guitar. But I'm glad you like “Blueberry.” “Blueberry” is very, very sweet and comes from a sad place.

MTV News: Would you tell me about it?

Michael: OK, so “Blueberry” is about an unrequited love. When I was a teenager, I had this really intense crush on this guy who was closeted and involved with this girl as a way to kind of conceal, as we all do when we're going through that journey. But we always had a connection, and it was very kind of the teenage lust kind of factor. And then, after high school, he went to the Iraq War and died.

There are lines about going off to war but also being brave and being who you are. There's this line about purple hearts beating wild with red, red blood — the idea of a Purple Heart for bravery, while also referencing the bravery it requires to be out as yourself. There’s also the idea that both of us are sacrificing something, my jealousy and my self-reflection, and the blueberry gates became a place I would go in my mind when I would think of him. I wanted to find a way to talk about having a closeted relationship full of young lust and love, and to speak about what's involved when two people sacrifice parts of themselves to make things work that can't work, ultimately.

MTV News: What are some other songs on the album that feel special for you?

Michael: This is almost like my second coming out, as an artist and sharing my music with everybody. Even though I've been making music since I was 16, I've never actually had the courage until now to release anything. “XO” is my favorite track, because that's the thesis of the project. It's about overcoming some of my own personal demons to love myself enough to realize I had something to share and something to say, like a love letter to a damaged former self.

“Mother's Day” is another one that I really love, because it's kind of strange and cryptic. This one is more about people's relationship to all things maternal, how you have to be a reciprocal give-and-take dynamic with whatever those things are, whether that's the earth, someone you look up to who is a femme person or a mother figure. It has echoes of my own relationship with my mother and my grandmother. There's a line about planting a garden — "Every Mother's Day, I plant a garden for you / Every Mother's Day, I water your flowers that bloom" — and that was something I used to do for my grandmother as a kid.

MTV News: Do you have a good relationship with your mom and your grandmother?

Michael: With my grandmother, yes. With my mother, that's something that's very much in process. It’s a tricky song. It's really complex, obviously. But I love it for that reason, and I love that I feel like I'm learning how to be really good at writing about things that are personal broader and nuanced ways. I can be descriptive and I can also not be descriptive, and all of it's intentional. It kind of reminds me of a St. Vincent, Brian Eno vibe. It feels kind of stompy, crunchy, stadium rock or something.

MTV News: What made now feel like a good time to release an album and share this project?

Michael: It was something that I didn't intend to happen. I was happy with just having some demo recordings and maybe an EP released on SoundCloud, and then I had friends who really encouraged me to think bigger. Also, I had my own aspirations that I buried because I was trying to be realistic and I was trying to hold down full-time jobs and I was trying to be sort of a traditional careerist, and it's just like, no bitch. Don't dull your own shine, don't gaslight yourself just because society gaslights you.

And so, that's what kind of really motivated me to kind of come out with it all, and I just feel really grateful for the ability to have unlocked this avenue of creativity. Even for this to happening, for us to be talking about my album for MTV is fucking cool. Everything is luxury now, I just get so excited about everything else because creativity begets more creativity. So I don't take any of it for granted, it's so fucking cool.

MTV News: Yeah, I can really relate with feeling vulnerable in sharing something creative.

Michael: This is an exercise in proving something to myself. I really do believe, if you see something missing and you have the capacity to provide or be that missing link, then do that. If you feel empowered and you feel like you can and you have the resources and the energy, do that. Where queer voices are sort of becoming less and less marginalized, people want to hear what it is we have to say. Remember that there are so many people who fought and died for so much of the freedom that I and many of us take for granted. Part of being a person with a voice and sharing it is also being in service to your ancestors who came before you.

MTV News: In listening to XO as a whole, there are songs that are very soft and almost indie-leaning in a way, and then you also have these songs that are very fierce and very hard. I wondered what your intention was, or were you expressing different sides of yourself?

Michael: Well, I love that you picked up on the contrast, because that was the exact point. I definitely wanted to present duality. It's an introduction to me as a musician and, hopefully, if there ever were any expectations, it surprises, maybe it shocks. Maybe it's exactly what people expect — I have no fucking idea. I called it XO because I thought of X-O as sort of an expression of contrast, because it's like hugs and kisses are sort of opposite things, but then so is the idea of being open and being closed.

I think Black, queer people can sometimes just be lumped together in sort of this really offensive, monolithic way, and it's just a way saying that I have multitudes. I'm a complex, fully realized human being. So it was important for me to show a hard edge and a softer, gentler side, because at the end of the day, I am a very tender, spiritual, sensitive person, and I'm also fierce. The Cancer-Leo cusp is really that, it's very that.