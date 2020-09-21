How Working With Students Battling Addiction Changed This Educator Forever

Michelle Lipinski is the founder and principal at Northshore High School, a Massachusetts-based school which specializes in supporting students who are 16 and recovering. And in the video below, the educator -- who you can watch this Tuesday on the MTV docuseries -- stresses how she has personally evolved when it comes to helping young people who struggle with addiction.

"I went from a typical educational background into public health, and what I realized on this side of it -- and I'm going to be super vulnerable right now -- is that I did every single thing wrong," Michelle states in the clip. "I suspended kids for things that, frankly, they didn't have any control over. I expected things of their families that they were never going to be able to attain."

How does Michelle describe coming to terms with her past decisions? And what are her hopes for these "beautiful children"? Hear Michelle in the video -- and do not miss her and the entire Northshore community this Tuesday on 16 and Recovering at 9/8c.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are not alone and help is available. For treatment options and other resources, visit 16andrecovering.com. If you need to talk to someone, call 800-273-8255 for a free, confidential conversation anytime. Join the conversation using #16andRecovering.