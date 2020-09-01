SuperM Unleashes The 'Tiger Inside' In Roaring New Video

Courtesy of SM Entertainment

SuperM is back with the second single off their forthcoming first full-length album, Super One. The roaring "Tiger Inside" follows the release of the energetic "100" earlier this month, the first drop from the South Korean mega-group since the arrival of their eponymous EP in October 2019, which snatched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Back then, SuperM made waves with their boisterous debut single, "Jopping," and the release of their first mini-album was followed by the international We Are the Future Live tour, which ended at Madison Square Garden in New York. The group is composed of seven key members from parent company SM Entertainment's biggest groups: SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and Chinese group WayV's Ten and Lucas.

Their latest visual transports viewers to an icy Siberian cave — the king cat's lair — while their fearsome choreography mimics the movements of a tiger stalking its prey. "Tiger Inside," which was first teased live in May during the group's Beyond Live Concert in May, burns with grumbling synths and pulsating 808 basslines, while the members fluctuate seamlessly between singing and rapping, demanding their freedom ("Don't tie me, tie me up, tie me up," is repeated in English at various intervals). At one point, Taeyong's vocals dissolve into literal growls, as he's perched to pounce from atop a striped motorcycle.

Super One is slated for release on September 25, and if its first two singles are any indication, it is sure to be a truly energizing, visceral collection.