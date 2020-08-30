MTV VMA Stan Cam Will Feature Appearances From City Girls, JoJo, Jaden Smith, And Many More

Getty Images

The 2020 VMAs are nearly here, and the show — much like the entire year itself — will be a new kind of undertaking, with performances happening all around New York City instead of contained to a single arena stage. Despite the new format, the spirit of watching visionary musical renditions (and all the candid, shocking, unexpected, heartfelt moments that come from awards speeches) is still front and center. That's where the MTV VMA Stan Cam comes in.

During the show on Sunday night, August 30, the VMA Stan Cam — an interactive co-viewing experience — will let you take in the show alongside your faves by watching them watch all the action and react to all the best live moments. Fans remain in control of Stan Cam, answering polls in real time and navigating the behind-the-scenes world of the VMAs, choosing what they want to see.

And while you watch alongside a whole slew of celebrities, you'll also be witnessing the footage the artists have captured themselves, in the ultimate peek behind the curtain on show day.

The at-home Stan Cam will include appearances from: Asher Angel, Ally Brooke, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, Finneas, H.E.R., Jojo, Cookiee Kawaii, Zara Larsson, Lauv, Laura Marano, Ava Max, Vic Mensa, Flo Milli, AJ Mitchell, Mulatto, Now United (who are up for Best Group), Johnny Orlando, Sofi Tukker, and Bryce Vine. Additionally, fans can expect behind-the-scenes content from: Maluma, CNCO, Sofia Carson, Jaden Smith, Nicole Richie, and more.

The main VMAs show itself features a superstar performer lineup. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will bring their dance anthem "Rain on Me" to life with a powerful performance, while BTS are set to mark the TV debut of their explosive new single "Dynamite." Miley Cyrus will premiere her new cut "Midnight Sky," and The Weeknd, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, and Black Eyed Peas will also take the stage.

Gaga and Grande lead the 2020 nominations field with nine each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow close behind with six apiece. Keke Palmer will host the show. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.