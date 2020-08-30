BTS, Joey King, Jaden Smith, And More Ruled The VMA Virtual Video Booth

Good Company / Alexandre Moors

The 2020 show may have been remote, but these stars made it shine brighter than ever

The 2020 Video Music Awards are officially underway, and like the BET Awards in June, this year's show has largely gone remote, with plenty of energetic performances taking place across various iconic New York locales. And though the ceremony isn't centrally located at Brooklyn's Barclays Center as previously planned, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that hasn't stopped celebrities from channeling its fabulous spirit.

The VMA red carpet has certainly produced iconic looks throughout its history. (Who could forget the cherry-red gown emblazoned with the word "siren" that Lizzo wore last year ahead of her juicy, booty-bouncing performance?) To keep that big peacock energy alive, musicians and actors captured their best outfits from home per a virtual video booth. Standouts include a tasteful Versace suit worn by the Colombian singer Maluma, a rose-printed mini-dress worn on the actress Joey King, and a set of mismatched everyday outfits on the South Korean band BTS.

But that is just the start of the star-studded sartorial splendor brought to this year's event; discover all the jaw-dropping looks below.

Joey King The Kissing Booth star was ready for a night on the town (or, rather, on the couch) in a playful mini-dress with a lavish multicolor rose print. King's outfit was styled head-to-fingernail, with a classic red manicure to match Wizard of Oz-inspired pumps, then topped by a heavy, golden Versace chain necklace. Jaden Smith Jaden Smith's latest track "Cabin Fever" had an escapist, trippy vibe to it, and the singer-actor's outfit seemed aligned with that mindset. He rocked a multicolor jacket boasting an abstract pattern, worn effortlessly with a slim pair of jeans and sneakers. Chloe x Halle The Bailey sisters went back to the future for their VMA pre-show performance of their song "Ungodly Hour" when they wore armor-like chrome bodysuits. Their video booth attire added some sci-fi spice to classic, little black dresses with sparkling silver hardware and metallic pumps. DaBaby The rapper was all smiles in a monochromatic look composed of a pair Louis Vuitton monogram-print boxers and a Supreme letterman jacket. Instead of a shirt, DaBaby opted for a massive, icy chain spelling out his real last name, Kirk. Keke Palmer The VMA's hostess with the mostess, Keke Palmer was a bombshell in a body-contouring black dress, the bustier of which was adorned by metallic, floral broaches. A partially unbuttoned slit running down her left leg had the actress looking like an absolute "Snack." CNCO The five boys of CNCO flaunted their personal styles in a diverse range of colorful streetwear. BTS The Bangtan Boys looked casual and effortlessly cool in muted tees and sweatshirts, appropriate for the fun, summery vibes of their latest dreamy, disco-inspired single, "Dynamite," which they performed live for the first time at the VMAs. Blue-haired member RM stood out in a charming, all-yellow sweatsuit. Maluma A tasteful, black Versace suit with gold baroque brocade lining each leg gave Maluma the vibe of an off-duty mariachi performer. Paired with a glittering chain necklace and a belt adorned with the Italian brand's Medusa insignia, it resembled the Colombian singer's style: laid-back, with a touch of glamour. Madison Beer The "Baby" songstress stunned in a sheer, black mini-dress with cutouts arranged sparingly around the arms, while Beer's pristinely straight hair incorporated a trendy ombré treatment. Machine Gun Kelly The genre-blending artist Colson Baker looked handsome in pink, wearing an all-magenta suit. His tattoos poked out of a sleeveless turtleneck, and the whole outfit was topped with a delicate pearl necklace. Très chic!

