Sneak Peek: This Is What It's Like To Be 16 And Recovering

MTV's brand-new limited series 16 and Recovering highlights Northshore High School, which specializes in supporting students struggling with addiction. And with a sneak peek of the four-part documentary, premiering tomorrow, viewers get an inside glimpse of the unprecedented access the network was given to tell the stories of the students and faculty at this Massachusetts-based community.

"I think if you're walking into Recovery High and not knowing what it is, it would feel really odd to you to think this was a school," principal and founder Michelle Lipinski states in the clip above. "The most students I've ever had enrolled is 75. Right now, we're around 50. They have access to counseling pretty much any single time they need it. They have access to recovery supports."

To see what the first day of school is like at Recovery High -- and Michelle's message to the teenagers

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are not alone and help is available. For treatment options and other resources, visit 16andrecovering.com. If you need to talk to someone, call 800-273-8255 for a free, confidential conversation anytime. Join the conversation using #16andRecovering.