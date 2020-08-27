Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome A Baby Daughter With A Familiar Name

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tomorrow, Katy Perry will release her sixth album, Smile, and earlier this week marked a decade since her record-setting Teenage Dream LP smashed its way into the world. It's been a big few days already. And now, it's gotten ever bigger.

On Thursday (August 27), Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, announced they'd welcomed their first child, a baby girl adorably named Daisy Dove Bloom.

If the name rings a bell, you might recall Perry's single from earlier this year called "Daisies," as well as its accompanying video that found Perry showing off her baby bump and being one with nature — flowers included.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom told UNICEF, with whom they partnered for the announcement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every [11] seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

The new mother and father have organized a donation page to celebrate Daisy's birth and help provide relief to struggling parents. "We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity," they continued in the message.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child."

Perry officially announced her pregnancy back in March in the "Never Worn White" video. Perry's new album, which features both tunes, is out tomorrow. Looks like she has plenty to smile about.