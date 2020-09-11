Girl Code And Guy Code Alums Are Returning For One Night Only

"What the hell is going on?" is a perfect way to sum up 2020. And now, your favorite Girl Code and Guy Code alums are reuniting for one advice-filled night to help us figure it all out.

2020 Code -- premiering on September 17 -- will feature the unforgettable MTV comedians guiding us through the new normal and providing lots of laughter along the way.

"Am I smiling?" Jessimae Peluso muses in the teaser above as she dons a mask.

Meanwhile, what does Chris Distefano have to say about touching each other? And what kind of cocktail is Alesha Renee Goodly making? Watch a sneak peek now -- and do not miss 2020 Code on Thursday, September 17 at 9/8c! Join in the conversation on social media by using #2020Code, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram -- and check out the full cast list below:

Annie Lederman

Awkwafina

Alesha Renee Goodly

Carly Aquilino

Charlamagne tha God

Chris Distefano

Damien Lemon

Jessimae Peluso

Jon Gabrus

Jordan Carlos

Lil Duval

Matteo Lane

Nessa