Remembering The Jersey Shore Cast's First Appearance At The VMAs

"Party's here!" -- or it was at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ten years ago, Lady Gaga nabbed eight awards (the pop icon accepted the Video of the Year moonman -- now Moon Person -- in that infamous meat dress), Justin Bieber was recognized as the Best New Artist ("baby, baby, baby oh") and the lovable Jersey Shore cast members made their inaugural appearance at music's biggest night. Gym, really tan, ALL DRESSED UP!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Deena Cortese, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino strutted their stuff at Karma the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. And some of the gang even took a dip in a hot tub with host Chelsea Handler (and the comedian jokingly emerged pregnant):

Brings us back to Snooki and Sitch's time in the Seaside Heights Jacuzzi...oh, memories.

