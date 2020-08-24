Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, And More Are Your VMA Pre-Show Performers

Provided

Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, Travis Barker, and Blackbear will be there, too. Get excited

The 2020 VMAs are only six days away, and the party's already begun. That's because Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and Blackbear will be your pre-show performers when the fun kicks off on Sunday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

And that's not all: MTV's Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa will host the 90-minute pre-show event, featuring performances, celebrity interviews, and coast-to-coast coverage of your faves, courtesy of special correspondents Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.

This year's show will also honor Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers, highlighting the best performances given in 2020 by doctors, nurses, and other responders and workers on the front lines. Nominees include:

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – "Imagine"

Dr. Nate Wood – "Lean On Me"

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – "Level Up"

Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell

Lori Marie Key – "Amazing Grace"

And we're not even close to finished. All summer, the field of PUSH Best New Artists nominees has been narrowing thanks to fan voting — now, the top three finalists include Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud. Fans can cast their ballot by direct messaging @VMAs on Twitter until Friday, August 28.

Also, for the next 48 hours, fans can vote for 10 artists in the Best Group category by swiping up on MTV's Instagram story. The noms include 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, Blackpink, BTS, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Little Mix, Monsta X, Now United, and Twenty One Pilots.

Additionally, beginning on Wednesday, August 26, voting will open for the coveted Song of the Summer category. You can cast a ballot for your faves via bracket-style voting on MTV's Instagram story. The nominees include:

BLACKPINK: “How You Like That”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Dua Lipa: “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles: “Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow: “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg: “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus: “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch: “The Woo”

SAINt JHN: “Roses”

Saweetie: “Tap In”

Taylor Swift: “cardigan”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

This year's VMAs show promises to be a blockbuster. As part of the main show, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will unveil their powerful collab "Rain on Me" for its first TV performance, while BTS aim to bring the flames with the TV debut of new single "Dynamite." The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, and Black Eyed Peas will also take the stage.

Gaga and Grande also lead the nominations field with nine each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow close behind with six apiece. Keke Palmer will host the show.

See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.