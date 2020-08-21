Greyson Chance's Victory Bell, Tomberlin's 'Wasted' Dream, And More Songs We Love

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
James Ivy (ft. Instupendo & Harry Teardrop): “Yearbook”
Despite its digital nature, the protean terrain trod by contemporary musicians most likely resembles a reef: springy and multicolored and ever-swaying in the pull of new forces. Enter 21-year-old wiz James Ivy, who packs “Yearbook” with 2006 Myspace screamo, modern lo-fi bedroom-pop, and a soft-touch beat into a bustling ecosystem of memory and rediscovery. Instupendo and Harry Teardrop assist in the excavation, even as the sounds they’re pulling up were never actually lost to begin with. —Patrick Hosken
-
Jordin Sparks: “Red Sangria”
Say what you want about Jordin Sparks’s bouncy new single “Red Sangria,” but she made some points when she said, “I’m still on your playlist / You can’t breathe with no air / Yeah, you been suffocated.” Sparks may shout out her 2008 hit “No Air,” but the American Idol days are more than 13 years behind her, and her first solo release in five years is teeming with confidence and fun. “Red Sangria” is as delicious as its boozy namesake, with choral shout-backs and verses mixed with a shot of self-love. The video, which features Grown-ish’s Francia Raisa, is a kick-back dance-party that matches the song in saccharine celebration. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Tomberlin: “Wasted”
This gorgeous flutter of a song comes with a dreamlike video, directed by Busy Philipps, that finds singer-songwriter Tomberlin in a billowy lime-colored sheer dress. She glides through the clip as effortlessly as her vocals, which gather like an impending gust of emotionality. Listen, and breathe. —Patrick Hosken
-
Fancy Hagood: “Don’t Blink”
Fancy Hagood, formerly known as Who Is Fancy?, made his foray into pop with his 2015 hit “Goodbye,” but now he has returned to his Southern roots with a new folk-rock comeback single. In “Don’t Blink” the Nashville belter dreams of a romance filled with kissing and “slow dancing in the kitchen,” but it’s the soaring chorus that will have you up on your feet by the end. Put on your Sunday best because Fancy is taking you to church! —Chris Rudolph
-
Tayo Sound: “Heartbreaker”
Pop music tends to sound massive, and that’s nothing new on Tayo Sound’s galloping “Heartbreaker.” What’s exciting, though, is how its Toro y Moi-recalling laser-light show backbeat makes every moment of the young performer’s vocal delivery feel like a rocket launch viewed from a distance. Catch those sparks. —Patrick Hosken
-
London Grammar: “Baby It’s You”
English indie-pop band London Grammar’s dreamy new track “Baby It’s You” is as euphoric as it is nostalgic. Marvelous in its simplicity, the song is largely choral, but two short verses weave a tale of a synesthetic love. “All these colours in me but all I see it you,” frontwoman Hannah Reid sings breathily on the opening verse over a meditative tone. It’s a song of surrender that taps into the undone feeling that accompanies first kisses and childhood crushes with a grown-up spin. And just as quickly as the rush sets in, the song ends. Short and sweet, because feelings of bliss never stick around for too long. — Virginia Lowman
-
Madison Beer: “Baby”
A spinning carousel of desire and bravado, Madison Beer’s latest, “Baby,” sees her step into the role of enchanting alpha, vocalizing what she wants and making demands like, “Why your clothes still on?” —Patrick Hosken
-
Greyson Chance: “Bad to Myself”
Earlier this year, Greyson Chance told MTV News that being “really tired ... of being people's experiments” inspired his kinetic tune “Dancing Next to Me,” and that honesty in music is what he’s also striving for. That’s what makes latest single “Bad to Myself” difficult to hear, as it deals directly with Chance’s ongoing battle with anorexia. Yet it’s also triumphant, another Teddy Geiger collaboration that finds Chance’s voice rising up like a victory bell. —Patrick Hosken