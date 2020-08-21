BTS Detonate Their 'Dynamite' For An Infectiously Catchy Disco Dream

YouTube/Big Hit/BTS

The wait is over. At long last, BTS's new single "Dynamite" is here, complete with a stylishly pastel-infused video. And as you'd expect, as of this writing, the visual already has upwards of 50 million views on YouTube alone — and counting.

That feels right for BTS, one of the biggest musical forces on the planet, who load "Dynamite," their first all-English single, with towers of falsetto hooks and a winning disco rhythm. The funky influence, by the way, is made explicit thanks to a wonderful dance sequence outside an actual discotheque that finds Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all in period-appropriate, flared-out, '70s attire. Groovy.

The song itself is a blockbuster, not because it's overstuffed with ideas but because it's light and airy and, crucially, feels like summer. That aesthetic shines through in the crisp, California-dreaming visual, which finds each member getting his own chance to bust a move, eat a doughnut, or both. And then, just when you think you know what kind of song "Dynamite" is, there's a key change! It's triumphant.

The party will continue on August 30 at the 2020 VMAs, when BTS bring the song to life with its debut TV performance. They'll join other superstars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, and Black Eyed Peas, who are all taking the stage. Keke Palmer will host the show.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.