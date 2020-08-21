Listen To Twice's Energetic English Take On 'More & More'

JYP Entertainment

The first English track by the nine-member girl group is about 'how people fall in love'

Global pop sensation Twice has come a long way since they emerged on the Korean reality audition program, Sixteen. Their 2019 world tour included sold-out shows in Los Angeles and Newark, the emotional experience captured in the YouTube Originals documentary series, Twice: Seize the Light.

Since the nine-member girl group debuted in 2015, their trajectory has seemed unstoppable, and their mini-album, "More & More" brought a light to fans, lovingly known as Once, when it released earlier this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. And on Friday (August 21), the group ascended further with an English remake of the collection's title track, "More & More."

The energetic song is premised on a clapping beat, as the girls sing and rap lyrics about falling in love, craving it, and deserving it: "I know I want it / I don't wanna hide pretending I don't want it / 'Cause I deserve it."

"With 'More & More,' we wanted to express how people fall in love and the desire to love that certain someone more and more — a completely new concept for us to write about," Twice told MTV News over email. Listen to the song below, the group's first in English but certainly not the last.