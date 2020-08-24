MTV To Mark National Recovery Month With Brand-New 16 And Recovering

MTV is marking National Recovery Month with a brand-new, limited series -- and a first look can be seen below.

16 and Recovering, a four-part docu-series premiering on September 1, is a brutally honest wake-up call in the tradition of 16 and Pregnant, which helped reduce teen pregnancy to record lows (National Bureau of Economic Research). Set at Northshore Recovery High School, which was founded to address the rise in adolescent addiction, the show comes from Emmy-nominated Steve Liss and Regina K. Scully of the Artemis Rising Foundation.

In addition, MTV is collaborating with leading experts in recovery and addiction, including the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, to provide critical information and resources for 16andrecovering.com, a new site that will launch in conjunction with the premiere. This online hub will arm audiences with robust offerings, including a resource guide to foster productive and meaningful conversations around the series, tools for educators to support their students and opportunities for people to get involved at a community level. Also, viewers will be able to access information to better understand treatment options and the complexities of the addiction and recovery system.

Northshore is a public high school in Beverly, Massachusetts, where teens work to recover from drug addictions while earning their diplomas. Principal Michelle Lipinski founded the school to create a safe and supportive community while placing a high value on education and accountability.

“When I opened Recovery High, my goal was to create a community for students to safely recover from addiction,” says Lipinski. “I’m grateful to partner with MTV in order to tell this story of resilience and showcase that recovery is possible with the right community. I hope we can be a model of other schools and communities who are addressing this issue.”

Says Liss: “Principal Michelle Lipinski and the students of Recovery High School instilled their trust in me, granting unprecedented access into their lives and allowing this docu-series to showcase the pain of teenage addiction and the joy of recovery. I'm grateful that MTV is reviving this franchise with 16 and Recovering and is taking on one of the most critical issues today facing young people and their families.”

In this limited series, audiences will follow students and families’ paths to recovery as they are guided by faculty members who have gone through their own experiences with addiction, including the heartbreaking loss of life and hopeful early signs of recovery. Further, the students’ experiences provide a window into the complexities of treatment, including healthcare coverage and financial barriers, plus the difficulties of navigating the judicial system.

Join the conversation using #16andRecovering and be sure to watch 16 and Recovering, premiering on Tuesday, September 1 at 9/8c.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are not alone and help is available. For treatment options and other resources, visit 16andrecovering.com. If you need to talk to someone, call 1-800-273-8255 for a free, confidential conversation anytime.